Man hacked to death in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:35 AM, Wed - 2 November 22

Sangareddy: A man was hacked to death by his rivals at Dudagonda village of Manoor Mandal on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Vittal (55). According to locals, Vittal’s family was having a land dispute with another family in the village for a few years.

While Vittal was proceeding toward his agriculture field on his moped, the miscreants attacked him with an axe. He died on the spot with serious bleeding injuries.

The family members of the victim alleged that the family with whom they were having a dispute, killed him. The Manoor Police have registered a case. The investigation is on.