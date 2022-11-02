Two killed in SUV-auto collide in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:34 AM, Wed - 2 November 22

Sangareddy: Two persons died in a road accident when a speeding SUV hit an oncoming auto on NH-161 at Tadanpally in Choutakur Mandal on Wednesday morning.

Two flower vendors from Jogipet town were bringing flowers in an auto from Pulkal area. When they took a right turn on Singur Cross Road to proceed towards Jogipet, a Bolero vehicle hit the auto. Death was instant for both of them.

The victims were not yet identified. The Pulkal Police have registered a case. The bodies were taken to Area Hospital Jogipet for postmortem.