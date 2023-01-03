Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023
Man harassed by online loan app executives, went missing in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A man who was allegedly harassed by online loan app executives, went missing from his house in SR Nagar.

The man identified as Mohd. Abdul Mateen (34), a resident of Borabanda, was jobless and had taken a loan from an online loan app.

Police said Mateen left the house on December 31, saying he was going to meet a friend in Begumpet, but did not return.

Anxious family members searched for him in all possible places, and later approached the police.
Based on a complaint, the SR Nagar police booked a case and took up investigation.

