Man held for cheating women in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 11:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police have arrested a man on charges of marrying and cheating women posing as a lawyer practicing in the High Court. The victims recently approached police following which a case was registered against the suspect, Amarender.

Police sources said Amarender subjected his first wife to severe mental anguish and tricked many women by making them believe that he was the son of a retired magistrate.

Based on a complaint, the Saroornagar Women’s Police Station officials have booked a case and arrested him. More victims have come forward to register their complaints demanding that Amarender be held accountable for his misdeeds and that justice be done to them.