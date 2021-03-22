Man held for duping people at ATM centres in Hyderabad

The police recovered Rs 1.20 lakh, a scooter and mobile phone from him.

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly conned people and duped them on the pretext of helping them to withdraw money from ATM centres was arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) on Monday. The police recovered Rs 1.20 lakh, a scooter and mobile phone from him.

The arrested person was identified as Sudhanaboina Venkatesh (32) of Shadnagar. Venkatesh went to ATM centres in search of illiterate persons and on the pretext of helping them withdraw money from cash dispensing machines, replaced their ATM cards with duplicate ones he had with him. “After exchanging the ATM card, he would get the PIN from them and later use the card to withdraw money,” said G Chakravarthy, Additional DCP (Task Force).

He was involved in two cases at Sultan Bazaar and Madannapet recently and was handed over to the Sultan Bazaar police for further action.