Man held for harassing women in Hyderabad

Mohd Salman Khan , a resident of Gachibowli, was found misbehaving with women passengers at the bus stop

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: A 30 year old man who was harassing women at a bus stop in Gachibowli was caught by the Cyberabad She Team here on Thursday.

Mohd Salman Khan , a resident of Gachibowli, was found misbehaving with women passengers at the bus stop. The She team personnel who were present there as part of a decoy operation, videographed his acts and warned him. He was counseled and handed over to the Gachibowli police station who booked a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .