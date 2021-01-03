Man held for murder bid using fire arm in Hyderabad

On Saturday night, Dawood came to a hotel at Dabeerpura to meet Ayub Khan when an argument took place between them.

Hyderabad: A property offender who attempted to kill a man with a country-made firearm at Dabeerpura over a property issue was arrested by the police on Sunday. The police seized a country-made tapancha and five rounds from him.

Mohd Dawood Zakir (48) of Vanasthalipuram had come to Dabeerpura to discuss issues pertaining to his ancestral property with one Ayub Khan on Saturday night. “Dawood had entered into an agreement of sale with Ayub Khan of Dabeerpura a few years ago. A part of the land parcel was sold to some persons from Khammam and later due to some issues the deal between them was cancelled,” said B Anand, ACP Mirchowk.

On Saturday night, Dawood came to a hotel at Dabeerpura to meet Ayub Khan when an argument took place between them. “During the argument, Dawood took out the tapancha and attempted to shoot Ayub Khan resulting in a melee at the place. Ayub Khan managed to flee from the spot,” said the official.

On information the police reached the place and immediately started efforts to nab Dawood who escaped by then. The police took him into custody late in the night, and on questioning Dawood told the police that he had purchased the weapon from some persons in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. On enquiry the police found that Dawood was earlier involved in theft and other property offence cases in different police station limits in the city and arrested by the police a on few instances.

