Man held for performing black magic in Hyderabad

LB Nagar police took into custody a man who allegedly performing black magic and seized some articles from his house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police took into custody a man who allegedly performing black magic and seized some articles from his house on Sunday.

According to the police, a man Devulapally Karthik, met the suspect Gyaneshwar, who claims to be an Ayurveda doctor, at his house located at Tarun Enclave LB Nagar, ten days ago.

“Karthik consulted Gyaneshwar as he was suffering from headache and nerve pains. Gyaneshwar instead of giving medicines took the man to a room in his house and handed over lemon, ash and other articles and collected Rs. 50,000 from him for performing special rituals,” said LB Nagar police.

As he did not benefit through the special rituals, Karthik approached the police and made a complaint. The police on Sunday raided the house of Gyaneshwar and took him into custody. A case is registered.

The police are verifying the BAMS certificates seized from Gyaneshwar.

