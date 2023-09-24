Private school draws flak for hefty fees in Mancherial

When asked, Ayub Baig, the principal of the school said that consent of the parents was taken at the time of the admissions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Untitled 1

Mancherial: The management of a newly established private school drew flak from parents for collecting hefty fees under the guise of offering Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

A handful of parents, who agitated in front of the entrance of Greenwood High School here on Saturday, alleged that the management extracted huge fees citing national level board of education for two years, but did not provide it so far. They wanted the management to repay the fee.

When asked, Ayub Baig, the principal of the school said that consent of the parents was taken at the time of the admissions.

He stated that the recognition of CBSE would take at least two years. He added that some parents were blackmailing the management of the institution with the help of student unions.

District Educational Officer Sadaiah said that the school was not permitted to provide education through CBSE. Officials had already served notices on the management for misleading parents.