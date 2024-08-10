Man held for posting morphed content of Telangana Speaker

The suspect Vijay Kumar, a resident of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district had downloaded videos of the speaker conducting the assembly sessions held recently and later morphed it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 10:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested a man from Vikarabad for allegedly morphing videos of Telangana legislative Assembly speaker G Prasad Kumar and uploading on social media platforms.

The derogatory content was uploaded on social media platforms, said the Hyderabad cyber crime. The legislative assembly staff made a complaint with the Cyber crime police who registered a case and arrested Vijay Kumar. The police are investigating.