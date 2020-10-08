Man held for sexually harassing minor daughter in Hyderabad

The suspect who works for a private firm stays with his wife and three children — two daughters and a son

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Malkajgiri here late on Wednesday.

The suspect who works for a private firm stays with his wife and three children — two daughters and a son. According to the police, on Tuesday the girl’s mother went out when the suspect sent his elder daughter and son out of the house giving them some work and then sexually assaulted his younger daughter.

The girl disclosed the matter to her mother who returned after about an hour. Her mother then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on her complaint, the Malkajgiri police registered a case against the accused under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act and took him into custody.

He was produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .