Man held in Hyderabad for abetment to suicide

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Medipally police arrested a youngster M Ajay Kumar on charges of abetting the suicide of a woman software employee here on Monday. On September 19, the woman B Swetha (25) from Kakatiya Nagar in Medipally committed suicide on the railway track between Ghatkesar and Bibinagar.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ajay Kumar and Swetha were in love. Recently when Swetha asked Ajay about getting married, he refused and started avoiding her.

Police said Swetha who was depressed over the development committed suicide. Initially, the Ghatkesar railway police booked a case which was later transferred to Medipally. A missing case was also booked at Medipally. With the complaint from Swetha’s father, the Medipally police altered the case and arrested Ajay.

