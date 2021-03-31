Man killed in road accident in Hyderabad ORR

According to the police, V Arun Kumar (29), a resident of Medak district was driving his DCM vehicle to go towards Medak from Rajendranagar side when he rammed into a lorry ahead of him

Hyderabad: A DCM driver died in a road accident reported at Outer Ring Road Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

According to the police, V Arun Kumar (29), a resident of Medak district was driving his DCM vehicle to go towards Medak from Rajendranagar side when he rammed into a lorry ahead of him at Sana Function Hall at Outer Ring Road.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the DCM got stuck in the backside of the lorry. After much effort, the vehicles were separated and the body was pulled out,” said K Kanakaiah, SHO Rajendranagar.

A case is registered by the Rajendranagar police and an investigation going on.

