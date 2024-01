Man killed in road mishap in Siddipet

A 40-year-old man died when he lost control of his bike and skidded off the road at Dumpalapally Cheruvu in Dubbak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Representational Image

Siddipet: A 40-year-old man died when he lost control of his bike and skidded off the road at Dumpalapally Cheruvu in Dubbak. The victim was Konda Balakrishna (40) of Latchpet village.

Balakrishna was a member of the Ayyappa Seva Samithi Dubbak. He died on the spot as he sustained multiple injuries.

Also Read 307 people died in road accidents in Medak in 2023

A case has been registered.