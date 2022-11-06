Man kills father at Pargi in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: An elderly man was killed by his son following some family issues in Vikarabad on Saturday night.

Mallaiah, 65, lived along with his wife and son, Mahesh at Naskal village in Pargi mandal of Vikarabad district. On Saturday night, Mahesh came home in an intoxicated condition and picked up a quarrel with his parents over some family issues.

“In a fit of rage, Mahesh took a stick and hit on the head of his father. Mallaiah sustained head injury and collapsed on the spot. The doctors who checked him, pronounced him dead,” said Pargi police adding that the man had also attacked his mother when she tried to intervene.

On information, the police reached the spot and sent the woman to hospital for treatment while the body of Mallaiah was shifted to government hospital mortuary. A case is registered.