Woman goes missing, family threatens to end life in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:12 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: A man, along with his two teenage daughters, from Tandur in Vikarabad district threatened to end their lives if the police fail to trace his wife who has been missing for nearly one month.

The man, Satya Murthy, a resident of Tandur mandal, in a video message shared on social media said his wife had gone missing around a month ago. In the video, one of the daughters said they were alive so far in the hope that their mother would return home. “Please trace our mother,” she requested the police.

Satya Murthy alleged that it was not a regular missing case and that he suspected a few influential persons were involved. “I am handing over a few pen drives and other documents. I request them to inquire and trace my wife within 48 hours, else I will let them know where our bodies will be,” he said in the video.

When contacted, the Vikarabad police said a case was registered soon after the woman went missing and that efforts were on to trace her.