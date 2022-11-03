Four killed in road accident at Vikarabad

06:34 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Vikarabad SP N Koti Reddy at the accident spot in Dharoor mandal.

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed in a road accident involving a lorry and an auto-rickshaw at Dharoor mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday. Seven others persons were injured in the accident.

The ill-fated auto rickshaw carrying ten labourers from Madannapur thanda in Peddemul mandal of Vikarabad was coming to Vikarabad town when a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw near Kerelly village in Dharur mandal around 8 am, said Vikarabad DSP, BV Satyanarayana. All the labourers worked at construction sites and crusher units.

The auto-rickshaw driver Md Jameel and two others, E Ravi and Hemala Naik died on the spot while one more person, Kishan died while being shifted to hospital. Seven persons who sustained injuries were shifted to hospitals. A case is registered against the driver of the lorry who escaped after the accident.

However, the Vikarabad police sounded an alert and put up check posts on the highways to nab the lorry driver. The lorry was later found at Tandur and seized by the police while efforts are on to identify and arrest the driver.

Vikarabad SP, N Koti visited the accident spot and inspected the place. He advised the local DSP to investigate the case and also in coordination with local traffic police and other departments, initiate steps to prevent such accidents in future at the spot. He later visited the local government hospital and met the injured persons.

The family members of the victims staged a protest and squatted on the Vikarabad road demanding stringent action against the lorry driver and sought ex-gratia for the families of the persons who had died in the accident. The local revenue officials and police assured to look into their demand for ex-gratia.