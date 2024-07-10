Man kills self after murdering wife in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 05:18 PM

Representational Image

Warangal: A woman was killed, allegedly by her husband, after an argument over financial matters. The 45-year-old man then died by suicide by consuming pesticide in Chenna Reddy colony of Warangal city on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Manda Cheralu, who worked as a mason, had a heated argument with his wife Swapna (42) over some financial issues on Tuesday night and in a fit of rage he picked up a pestle and hit her on head killing her instantly. Cheralu then consumed pesticide present at the house. Their three children were not present at home when the incident took place. They had gone to their relatives on Tuesday evening and when they returned home on Wednesday, they found their parents dead.

The children informed the matter to their relatives, who in turn informed the police.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.