| Man Murdered By Father Over Sharing Property In Mancherial

Mancherial: Man murdered by father in dispute over sharing property

Deva Vinod (25) was murdered allegedly by his father Maralu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 08:43 PM

Mancherial: A man was killed on the spot when his father allegedly hit him on the head with a spade following a dispute over sharing land at Akenapalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Monday.

Bellampalli Rural Inspector Afzaluddin and Thallagurijala Sub-Inspector G Naresh said Deva Vinod (25) was murdered allegedly by his father Maralu.

Vinod received serious head injuries when Maralu smashed his son’s head with a spade while he was asleep. He was shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Vinod is to have been picking up arguments with his father seeking partition of their two-and-half an acre land for a month. He was the eldest son of Maralu.

Beerakka, Vinod’s mother, lodged a complaint with police. A murder case was registered. Investigations were taken up.