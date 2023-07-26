Man sentenced to 25 years Rigorous Imprisonment for raping minor

According to the prosecution, the accused, a resident of G Udayagiri area, had lured the seven-year-old girl and raped her.

By PTI Published Date - 05:04 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Phulbani: A local court here has sentenced a 55-year-old man to undergo 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, after convicting him of rape of a minor girl.

Special Judge Sanjit Kumar Behera, POCSO Court, Phulbani, also imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the man, said public prosecutor Asim Kumar Praharaj.

Several witnesses were examined in connection with the case.