Man sets restaurant on fire for messing up chicken biryani order

By Ruchi rai Sohni Published: Updated On - 05:45 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Choephel Norbu had ordered chicken biryani and was upset that the Bangladeshi restaurant messed up his order.

Hyderabad: Enraged by receiving a wrong order, a drunken man has set a restaurant on fire in the Queens borough of New York City earlier this month.

Choephel Norbu had ordered chicken biryani and was upset that the Bangladeshi restaurant messed up his order. He then returned to the restaurant at 6 am the next morning, dressed in black, and with a can of gasoline to burn down the restaurant.

“I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn’t give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out,” the 49-year-old told the police after he was arrested.

“I bought a gas can, and I threw it at the store to try to burn it out. I lit it up, and boom, it got on me,” he added.

New York City Fire Department said in a statement: “Today, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced the arrest of Choephel Norbu which occurred on Friday, October 14, 2022.”

The fire department’s footage shows him throwing the gasoline and bending down to light the fire and flames engulfing the restaurant. After setting the fire, some flames got on Norbu too, but he managed to flee the scene mostly unscathed.

Police and fire department worked together to examine the video footage and piece together what had happened. Norbu was arrested the next day and charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

While no one apart from the suspect was hurt, the prosecutor said the fire shattered the restaurant’s glass windows and wrecked its air-conditioning unit, causing more than $1,500 in damages.

