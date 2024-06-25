Hyderabad: Worms found in chicken biryani ordered from Mehfil in Kukatpally

The incident came to light when the consumer Sai Teja shared pictures of the contaminated food online on June 23.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 03:08 PM

Hyderabad: Adding to the food safety concerns in Hyderabad, worms were found in chicken biryani ordered from Mehfil restaurant in Kukatpally. The bugs which were light brown in color were seen crawling on a chicken piece.

The incident came to light when the consumer Sai Teja shared pictures of the contaminated food online on June 23. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), he also mentioned that the meal was purchased through the food delivery platform Swiggy.

Sharing a screenshot of his text conversation with Swiggy, he wrote, “This is the response from @Swiggy (Refund of 64rs for a bill of 318rs : Order id – 178009783111586). Please stop ordering from Mehfil kukatpally (sic)”

Mehfil biryani, Kukatpally

Bugs in chicken pieces @cfs_telangana

This is the response from @Swiggy (Refund of 64rs for a bill of 318rs : Order id – 178009783111586)

Please stop ordering from Mehfil kukatpally pic.twitter.com/o8UBaTCzk2 — Sai Teja (@Karlmarx__07) June 23, 2024

Taking note of the social media post, the GHMC food safety team inspected the restaurant and lifted samples of chicken biryani and loose curd to check for adulteration. “Food articles and Ingredients worth 25,000/- were seized for not having proper labels (sic),” they added in their reply to Teja’s tweet on Tuesday.

This comes alongside the regular food safety checks by a task force team of the Food Safety Department, Telangana. While the authorities are inspecting most of the established eateries, local restaurants like Mehfil in Kukatpally, seem to remain unchecked.