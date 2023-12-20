Hyderabad retains its position as ‘Biryani Capital of India’

Swiggy, the prominent on-demand convenience platform, unveiled that every sixth biryani order across the nation originated from Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:22 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: According to Swiggy’s latest report titled ‘How India Swiggy’d,’ Hyderabad has reaffirmed its status as the Biryani capital of India in 2023. Swiggy, the prominent on-demand convenience platform, unveiled that every sixth biryani order across the nation originated from Hyderabad.

Remarkably, one enthusiastic Hyderabadi placed a staggering 1633 biryani orders throughout the year, while the city’s most fervent foodie splurged Rs 37,008 on a single order.

The culinary preferences in the city remain steadfast, with Biryani topping the charts as the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the eighth consecutive year. The top five dishes in demand included chicken biryani, chicken 65, and ildi, with an interesting tidbit highlighting an individual spending Rs 6 lakh solely on idlis in 2023.

When it came to snacks, maska bun, chicken popcorn, hot chicken wings, veg puff, and samosa emerged as the city’s favorites. Additionally, dessert aficionados favored double ka meetha, apricot delight, gulab jamun, choco lava cake, and double dark chunk chocolate cake.

Apart from home deliveries, Hyderabad‘s food enthusiasts took advantage of the city’s vibrant dining scene. Swiggy Dineout, a service catering to over four lakh customers, facilitated savings of a noteworthy Rs 25 crore while recording a collective expenditure of Rs 125.6 crore. The highest individual bill through Dineout hit Rs 1,78,507, illustrating the platform’s impact on dining experiences.

According to the report, one standout individual from Hyderabad showcased exceptional financial acumen by utilizing ‘IT’ skills to save an impressive Rs 5.58 lakh on dining expenses via Swiggy Dineout, marking the highest savings in India. An overwhelming 88.23 per cent of orders in the city opted for online payment methods, reflecting the widespread acceptance of digital dining experiences.

Sidharth Bhakoo, VP, National Business Head at Swiggy, stated: “As Hyderabad retains its title as the Biryani capital of India, Swiggy is proud to be the leading convenience platform for the city’s food enthusiasts.”

He reiterated Swiggy’s commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences and meeting the quick commerce needs of the city’s food enthusiasts.