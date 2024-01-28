Barmy Army member savours Hyderabad’s chicken biryani at Uppal stadium

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 January 2024, 06:42 PM

Hyderabad: The city of pearls, synonymous with biryani, instantly comes to mind for anyone visiting Hyderabad. The popularity of Hyderabad’s biryani is such that even foreigners exploring the city make sure to savor this iconic dish made with aromatic rice and flavourful meat.

During a Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, a member of the Barmy Army, the renowned group of English cricket supporters, indulged in the city’s famous chicken biryani.

In the video, the Barmy Army member is seen placing an order for chicken biryani at the counter and thoroughly enjoying the dish. He also takes a moment to reveal the biryani’s cost, which is mentioned as Rs 150.

Watch the video here:

So…does Hyderabad have the best biryani? We tried it to find out ⬇️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Cqs3KEdnGH — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) January 28, 2024