Man, sister die by suicide within hours in Siddipet

Kasulabad Kalyani (17) and Ramu (20), died, allegedly by suicide, within a few hours at Indupriyal village in Doulthabad mandal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 12:05 AM

Representational Image

Siddipet: A 17-year-old girl and her elder brother died, allegedly by suicide, within a few hours at Indupriyal village in Doulthabad mandal.

Kasulabad Kalyani (17) and Ramu (20), were children of Kasulabad Kistaiah and Shyamala Shyamala died of sickness a year ago. Since then, Kistaiah has been living with the children. Kalyani, who went to her agriculture field on Sunday, allegedly jumped into a lake on Sunday.

Hours later, Ramu allegedly consumed pesticide. While he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, the police launched a search for Kalyani’s body, which they managed to retrieve on Monday afternoon. Ramu breathed his last a few hours later in Gandhi Hospital on Monday evening.

The reasons for their decisions were not yet ascertained. Doulthabad police registered a case. A probe is on.