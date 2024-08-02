Man slashes brother’s throat over land dispute in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 07:56 PM

Representational Image

Warangal: A man slashed his elder brother’s neck with a blade during a land dispute in Rangasaipet village of the district on Friday.

According to reports, Ravula Rajesh and his elder brother Ravula Raju were having a strained relationship over a piece of land for sometime. On Friday, during a discussion on the issue, in a fit of rage Rajesh picked up a blade and slashed Raju’s throat. A profusely bleeding Raju was rushed to MGM Hospital, Warangal by his family members. The condition of Raju is stated to be stable. Rajesh is absconding.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.