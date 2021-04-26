Man stabbed to death near construction site in Hyderabad

The man, Raju, a mason, was a resident of Jawaharnagar. Locals found his body near a construction site on the main road and alerted the Jawaharnagar police.

By | Published: 12:08 pm 12:29 pm

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old man was found murdered at Pragathi Nagar in Jawaharnagar here around midnight on Sunday. Police suspect he was murdered after an argument.

The man, Raju, a mason, was a resident of Jawaharnagar. Locals found his body near a construction site on the main road and alerted the Jawaharnagar police.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Raju could have come to talk to some unidentified persons and could have been murdered by them.

“He could have been murdered following an argument with the persons he had gone to meet. He was stabbed to death with sharp weapons,” police said.

The Jawaharnagar police shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is on. The CLUES team and Dog Squad visited the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .