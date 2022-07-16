Man urinates near electric post, dies of electric shock in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man, who suffered an electric shock while he was reportedly urinating near an electric post on the roadside, died at Dhobi Ghat in Saidabad on Saturday.

The man, Karim Bhai, 40, a truck driver from Gujarat, had come to the city to unload food material at a shop in Madannapet Mandi when the incident occurred. Police said that while returning after unloading the stock, Karim stopped the vehicle near the Biscuit Factory in Dhobi Ghat for relieving himself. While urinating, he allegedly suffered an electric shock from a nearby electric pole and died.

The Saidabad police are investigating.