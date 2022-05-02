‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi aimed at strengthening government schools’

Khammam: Mana Ooru Mana Badi introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was aimed at strengthening government schools, stated SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar. He launched infrastructure development works at Mandal Parishad Primary School at Koya Chelaka village of Raghunadhapalem mandal in the district on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government wants to provide corporate level education in government schools.

Vijay Kumar noted that the Chief Minister believed in the fact that schools were temples of knowledge. Upholding the Chief Minister’s belief, the villagers, education committees and alumni should take part in Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to develop the schools.

He informed that of the total 63 schools in the mandal 21 schools were selected for the implementation of the programme in the first phase and funds were released. Rs 8.5 lakh would be spent on the construction of new classrooms, kitchen shed and electrical works.

Telangana was witnessing a golden age under the rule of Chandrashekhar Rao. The government which spent Rs 30, 000 crore on welfare last year has increased the funds for welfare programmes to Rs 90,000 crore this year, Vijay Kumar said.

He said that Mana Ooru Mana Badi heralded a new era in the government school system and the proposed KG to PG education programme would be executed in the next phase. Steps have been taken for starting English medium classes in all government schools in the ensuing academic year.

Koya Chelaka sarpanch Hari Prasad, mandal TRS president Ajmera Veeru Naik, former president K Bhaskar Rao, former Market Committee Chairman M Venkataramana and others were present.

