Manair River Front to be developed as famous tourism destination: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar explaining about MRF to the representatives of Laser Vision and APF while examining MRF site in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said the Manair River Front would be developed into as a famous tourism destination in the country.

Representatives of an Australian based company, Laser Vision as well as FPA from India explained about water fountain laser show and Amphitheater to be developed as part of Manair River Front project under the downstream of Lower Manair Dam in the outskirts of Karimnagar town, through PowerPoint presentation at collectorate conference hall here on Tuesday.

Later, the Minister along with the representatives of Laser Vision visited the proposed Manair River Front area and asked them to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) by examining a suitable place for the water fountain laser show.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that the Manair River Front area would be developed into tourist destination by spending Rs 410 crore. Though civil works of the project had already started, works have been delayed due to recent floods, he informed and expressed confidence to complete the project in the next one and half year period by speeding up works.

Rs 100 crore have been sanctioned from tourism department to beautify the premises of MRF that was taken up prestigiously by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao project. Water fountain, laser show, Amphitheater would be developed in the middle of the front. Earlier, speaking at collectorate conference hall, Kamalakar informed that out of Rs 410 crore worth project, Rs 100 crore were allocated for tourism development works.

Talking about Laser Vision, he informed that the company, which has vast experience in the field, has done a number of projects in Dubai, Mecca, Vietnam, Hang Kong and Singapore. Laser Vision along with FPA was conducting the survey to finalize water fountain and laser show designs. Tenders would be called by finalizing the DRP within 15 days, he informed.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, MLA Sunke Ravishankr, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan and others were present.