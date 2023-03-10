Mancherial: Govt school students to be given practice test for competitive exams

The test would help students understand the pattern of questions that they would face in a competitive examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Additional Collector B Rahul addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul said a test would be conducted to help students of Class 10 get a feel of competitive examinations on Saturday.

Speaking to the media here, Rahul said 620 meritorious students studying in government schools were selected to take the first of its kind test to be organized at four centres such as Chennur, Mancherial, Bellampalli and Luxettipet.

The test would be of 150 marks. Twenty five questions each from six subjects namely, Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social would be given in the test, he said.

The test would help students understand the pattern of questions that they would face in a competitive examination.

Students of government-run schools are performing well in academics, but some of them are unable to crack government jobs. The objective of the programme is to expose them to the questions required to be answered in a competitive examination, he said.

Incentives would be given to the top five students, while certificates of appreciation and mementoes would be given to the top 15 students, he said, adding that they were planning to sponsor either intermediate education or coaching for higher education or tablets to the five students under the incentive.

Officials had approached some private colleges with regard to offering intermediate education for free, he added.