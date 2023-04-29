JEE Main results: 11 from Telangana score a perfect 100

Telangana students have ruled the roost in Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.) of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Photo: Singaraju Venkat Koundinya

Hyderabad: Telangana students have ruled the roost in Paper I (B.E./B.Tech.) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2023 results that were declared on Saturday.

Out of 43 students who secured 100 percentile in the country, 11 were from Telangana including 1st ranker Singaraju Venkat Koundinya. No other State secured these many 100 percentiles.

An elated topper, Singaraju Venkat Koundinya, who is busy preparing for JEE Advanced, told Telangana Today, “My aim is to join Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay and further pursue a Master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence.”

In addition to Venkat Koundinya, Allam Sujay, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Abhineet Majety, Guthikonda Abhiram, Medapuram Lakshminarasimha Madhav Bhardwaj, Paluri Gnana Kousik Reddy, Ramesh Surya Theja, Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy and Evuri Mohana Sreedhara Reddy from Telangana had scored 100 percentile.

Kukkala Aashritha Reddy emerged as the topper among the girls in Telangana with an NTA score of 99.9986686.

Apart from Telangana, five students each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have also bagged 100 NTA scores.

A total of 11, 62,398 candidates from across the country registered in both Sessions (January/April) of JEE (Main), and 11,13,325 candidates have appeared.

Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and on the JEE Main website.

NTA Score and Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) will be declared separately.

Also Read Kothagudem: Girls of Tribal Gurukul excel in JEE Main 2023