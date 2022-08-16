Mancherial: 25-year-old youth electrocuted in Bellampalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Mancherial: A 25-year old student was accidentally electrocuted in Bellampalli on Tuesday.

Bellampalli police said that the deceased person was Kodandla Rishikesh Reddy, a native of 24 Dip. Area in the coal belt town and Intermediate II year student of a private college in Mancherial.

Rishikesh Reddy was killed on the spot after coming to contact with the live wire while trying to install a bulb in their newly built house. He was shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared that he was brought dead.