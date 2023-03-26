Mancherial: 600 artistes felicitated to mark World Theatre Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Artistes being felicitated to mark the World Theatre Day observed in Mancherial on Sunday.

Mancherial: Around 600 artistes belonging to several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were felicitated to mark the World Theatre Day observed in Mancherial on Sunday.

Malakondaiah, general secretary of Shirdi Sai Baba Nataka Mandali, a cultural organization from Mancherial town, honored dance and theatre artistes. He handed over certificates of appreciation to the artistes as part of the World Theatre Day celebrations.

He said that the theatre field was on the brink of vanishing with the advent of modern means of entertainment. He regretted that the artistes were now leading a pitiable life. He requested the government to extend support to the artistes and to protect the field of theatre.

Radha Kishan, president of the organization, Ram Prakash Madupu of Velugu Foundation, national Kuchipudi dancer Radhashyam, ‘Bucket’ Srinivas and many others were present.

