Mancherial: Army man, friend drown in Godavari

Mancherial: An Army jawan and his friend who went for a swim in River Godavari drowned, while three of their friends managed to swim ashore near Errayipet village of Kotapalli mandal, police said. While the incident occurred on Monday, one of the bodies was fished out on Tuesday. Search is on to locate the other body.

Chennur Rural Inspector K Nagaraju said the deceased were identified as Gundamedi Raj Kumar (25), an Indian Army jawan, and Bandi Prashanth (24), a car driver, both natives of Kommariboguda locality in Chennur town.

Raj Kumar and Prashanth along with five of their friends had gone for a swim in the river on Monday afternoon. Though they were not familiar with swimming, they ventured to take a dip in the deepest spot of the river. Their three friends managed to save their lives as they were well-versed with swimming. Two others did not enter the water.

As many as 15 expert swimmers were roped in to scan the river with the help of country boats. Policemen launched a search operation on Monday evening. The search was resumed on Tuesday and Raj Kumar’s body was found. A pall of gloom descended over Kommariboguda following the deaths.

Based on a complaint by Nishanth, Prashanth’s sibling, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

