Mancherial Collector inspects facilities for vaccine roll-out

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Mancherial: District Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that the Covid-19 vaccine dry run was meant to ensure total preparedness for vaccine rollout. She inspected the facilities where the dry run was conducted on Friday. Bharati stated that 26 centres were set up for conducting the dry run across the district. The Collector instructed officials to follow Covid guidelines when administering the vaccination to healthcare workers.

She told the workers that after actual administration of the vaccine, they should wait for 30 minutes and report to local ANM if they developed any illness. The Collector asked the authorities concerned to immediately record details of those who had received vaccine online using the dedicated software. She suggested them to report to higher officials if they faced glitches while using it.

The Collector told them to understand the vaccination process and to clear doubts of the workers. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Neeraja, Deputy DMHO Dr Fayaz, medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Aravind and others were present.

Photo: Collector Bharati Hollikeri inspects the process of dry run of vaccination held in district headquarters hospital in Mancherial on Friday.

