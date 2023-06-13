Mancherial Collector says Govt strives for welfare of women

Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh along with MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao participated in women welfare day held as part of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day celebrations

Collector Santosh and MLA Diwakar Rao felicitate a women police official to mark women weflare day observed as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day in Mancherial on Tuesday

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that the government was striving for the welfare of women. He along with MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao participated in women welfare day held as part of the ongoing Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Addressing the women, Santosh read out schemes meant for welfare of the women. He cited KCR Kits, Arogya Laxmi, KCR Nutrition Kits, SHE teams, etc. He stated that the government introduced a slew of initiatives for self-respect, economic empowerment and security of the women. He said that salary of Anganwadi workers hiked from Rs 2,700 to Rs 7,800.

Diwakar Rao said the Kalyana Laxmi scheme was introduced to bring smiles to the faces of the poor parents. He informed over 9,000 families benefitted from the initiative. He stated that units of housing scheme and Griha Laxmi schemes were being registered on the names of women for the growth of a family. He added that the size of Anganwadi and ASHA workers was increased.

District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah, District Agriculture Officer Kalpana, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Ramesh, Mancherial Revenue Divisional Officer D Venu, SHE team SI Obulamma, Naspur municipal chairperson Prabhakar and many others were present.

