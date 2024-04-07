More women entering finance industry, study by Zell Education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 11:12 PM

Hyderabad: An increase in women’s participation in the finance industry has been observed by a recent study conducted by Zell Education, a finance and accounts edtech platform.

As per the latest study, there is an encouraging rise in female enrollment within the finance domain, currently standing at 35%, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

The surge reflects a growing trend of women choosing finance courses, indicating their determination to excel in a traditionally male-dominated sectors.

The study also sheds light on the demographic profile of these aspiring female finance professionals, with a majority falling between the ages of 16 and 40.

Many of these individuals hold undergraduate or graduate degrees in commerce-related fields and hail from metro cities such as Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai, it said.

The study further revealed that 75% of women landed betterpaying jobs in the finance industry upon completing the upskilling course.