Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh advises candidates on nominations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 April 2024, 05:48 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that the process of filing nominations by nominees of various parties to be in the fray for Lok Sabha elections commenced from Thursday.

In a statement, Santosh advised the candidates to submit their papers by visiting the office of returning officer or Collector at Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC)-Peddapalli from 11 am to 3 pm till April 25 except for on public holidays.

He stated that nominees could get the applications from the office of RO during working hours. The Collector further said that the nominations would be scrutinized on April 26, while candidates might withdraw their papers by April 29 by submitting a written application.

He noted that 741 polling stations were created across Peddapalli Parliament Constituency comprising three Assembly constituencies in Mancherial district and four in Peddapalli district.

He stated that elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the coming Lok Sabha polls slated for May 13.

Special wheelchairs and ramps were going to be arranged for differently abled and elderly voters at the polling stations.

He advised the electors to exercise their franchise furnishing any identity card issued by the government.