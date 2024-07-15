Mancherial district sees deficit rainfall, farmers worried



By Padala Santosh Published Date - 15 July 2024, 05:53 PM

Mancherial: Mancherial district has registered a deficit rainfall this monsoon so far, worrying farmers.

As per rainfall data by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), the district recorded an actual average rainfall of 248 mm as against the normal rainfall from June 1 to July 15, reflecting a deficit by 19 percent. Bheemini mandal witnessed 142 mm of rainfall when compared to the normal rainfall of 328 mm, posting the highest deficit in the district by 52 percent. Nennal, Hajipur, Luxettipet, Jannaram, Vemanapalli, Thandur, Mandamarri, Mancherial, Jaipur and Bheemaram mandal experienced deficit rainfall between 20 percent and 40 percent. Kasipet, Bellampalli, Chennur and Kotapalli mandals out of the total 18 mandals in the district had normal rainfall.

According to TDPS, the district recorded a deficit rainfall in four weeks out of the total six weeks so far. Significantly, it saw a deficit of 81 percent and 84 percent in the second and third week of June. It had received 310 mm of rainfall in the month of July of 2023. The actual annual rainfall of the district is 1,092 mm.

Predicting sufficient rainfall, farmers had sown cotton, paddy, red gram, maize, jowar, soya and other crops in the month of June in the ongoing Vanakalam season and were eagerly waiting for rains. They expressed concern over the prolonged dry spell and scanty rainfall occurring in the district in this monsoon. They said the crops were on the verge of withering.

Satyanarayana K, a farmer from Bitturpalli village in Bheemini mandal said no water body was filled with rainwater so far. Except for the cotton crop, all other crops are being affected by the scanty rainfall. Cotton crop would also be hit if the dry spell continues for a week or two. Growers of paddy sowed seeds and were anticipating showers to transplanted saplings, he said.

Adilabad sees excess rainfall

Meanwhile, Adilabad district saw an actual rainfall of 378 mm as compared to normal rainfall of 343 during the corresponding period, showing an excess by 10 percent. Adilabad Rural mandal received the highest rainfall of 512 mm as against the normal rainfall of 350 mm, showing an excess by 46 percent, followed by Adilabad Rural mandal which saw an excess rainfall by 43 percent.