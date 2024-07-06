Mancherial district’s annual credit plan pegged at Rs 6,066 crore

Collector Kumar Deepak said the annual credit plan was pegged at Rs.6,066 crore for the 2024-25 financial year and asked bankers to achieve it.

Phtoto: Collector Kumar Deepak

Mancherial: Collector Kumar Deepak said the annual credit plan was pegged at Rs.6,066 crore for the 2024-25 financial year and asked bankers to achieve it. He convened a meeting here on Saturday.

Stating that loans worth Rs 4,540 crore were sanctioned to different sectors till March 31, Deepak said that Rs 1,435 crore was earmarked for crop loans, while Rs 2,140 crore and Rs 560 crore were allocated to agriculture sector and allied sectors. Loans worth Rs 826 crore would be given to micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

The Collector further said that Rs 138 crore was meant for education loans, while Rs 268 crore was set aside for home loans. The target set for the priority sector was loans worth Rs 4,665 crore, while the non-priority sector saw Rs 1,400 crore. A total of 7,900 self-help groups would get loans of Rs 430 crore. Crop loans worth Rs 1,453 crore would be sanctioned to farmers in Vanakalam season.

A target of 5,604 units was set for the district under Mahila Shakti Scheme. A sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to each unit, while Rs 4 crore was earmarked for 200 food processing units, Rs 4.50 crore for setting up 5 dairy industry units, Rs 46 lakh for 16 poultry industry units. He said that Rs 3 crore was allocated for 2,000 chicken rearing units, Rs 1.90 lakh for a dairy parlour and Rs.10 lakh for a fish selling centre.

He said efforts should be made to quickly examine and resolve applications made by candidates for schemes related to corporations as well as central government schemes. He informed that the cap on loans to raise paddy crop was increased from Rs 43,000 to 45,000 per acre, while the limit on loans to grow cotton crop was raised from Rs 44,000 to 46,000 each acre.

District Rural Development Officer Kishan, RBI AGM Sai Teja Reddy, NABARD DDM Veerabhadrudu, lead district manager Thirupathi were present.