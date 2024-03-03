Mancherial: Gandhari Fort inspected for adventurous activities

Shyamsundar Reddy of YHAI-Bellampalli said they organised adventurous activities such as trekking, rappelling, climbing and jumaring at the ancient fort for the first time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 08:00 PM

A enthusiast participate in rappelling activity held at Gandhari fort near Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday.

Mancherial: The Youth Hostels Association of India’s Bellampalli unit, in association with Members of Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS), the Forest department and an Ecotourism Development Committee conducted a inspection to assess conditions to conduct various adventurous activities at the historic Gandhari Khilla or fort on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday.

Shyamsundar Reddy of YHAI-Bellampalli said they organised adventurous activities such as trekking, rappelling, climbing and jumaring at the ancient fort for the first time. Local kids enthusiastically took part in the activities under the guidance of ACTS founder president K Ranga Rao and renowned mountaineer Kannibai. He said the fort had potential to conduct a wide range of adventurous events.

Abhinava Santosh, sportsman Srinivas, lyricist A Chandramouli and many others were present.

On January 28, a group of five members from Hyderabad Climbers visited the fort to assess whether rock climbing activity could be conducted at the spot.