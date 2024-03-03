PM Modi to dedicate Unit-2 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Plant to nation on March 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the power plant through virtual mode from Adilabad, where he will be participating in various developmental programmes at 10.30 am

Peddapalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Unit-2 (800MW) of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I (2×800 MW) to the nation on Monday.

Modi will be dedicating the power plant through virtual mode from Adilabad, where he will be participating in various developmental programmes at 10.30 am. The Unit-2 of TSTPP was successfully completed with the announcement of commercial operation on March 1. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) officials announced the commercial operation date (COD) after 72 hours of trial operation.

It may be recalled that the Unit-1 (800 MW) of TSTPP Stage-I started commercial production in September 2023. Modi had dedicated Unit-I to the nation through virtual mode from Nizamabad on October 3 last year.

The phase-I of TSTPP was established at an approved cost of Rs.10,998 crore on available land on the premises of NTPC’s existing Ramagundam station.

Established as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the 5×800 MW (4,000 MW) supercritical thermal power plant is mandated to supply 85 percent of the energy generated there to Telangana. The Telangana government had made a formal request to the NTPC and Ministry of Power to allocate 100 percent of the power generated there to meet the increasing demand for energy in the State, but a decision is yet to be taken on it.

NTPC officials said that being a pit-head power station with ultra supercritical technology, the project would also help the State with low-cost power. Further, being the most efficient power station of NTPC in India, it would reduce specific coal consumption and CO2 emissions, making it one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in India.

With commissioning of Stage-I of the project, the power supply scenario had improved in Telangana as well as in the country. The project will help in strengthening the overall economic growth in the region, officials said.

With the successful commissioning of Unit-2 of TSTPP, the standalone installed capacity of NTPC reaches an impressive 58,638 MW. Furthermore, in the group category, NTPC’s commercial capacity reaches 74,758 MW.