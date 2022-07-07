Mancherial girl tops TSRJC CET-2022

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:51 AM, Thu - 7 July 22

Mancherial: Yella Hasini, a student of Mancherial town achieved the state first rank in the results of a common entrance test held for admissions into Telangana State Residential Junior Colleges (TSRJC) for the academic year 2022-23 of which results were declared on Wednesday.

Hasini secured 143 marks out of the total 150 marks and stood in the top position in the test held on June 3. She was a student of Padmacharan’s Krishnaveni Talent High School of the district headquarters. She registered 10 grade points average in the results of Class X too. She was congratulated by Kasturi Padmacharan, correspondent of the school and teachers.

The daughter of a teacher couple disclosed that she would become a doctor and serve the poor. She thanked her teachers and parents for extending unwavering support to her that helped her to shine in academics. Her father Satyanarayana works at a school in Achchulapur village of Thandur mandal, while mother Soujanya is a teacher at a school in Mancherial town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .