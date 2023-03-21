Mancherial: Ramagundam CP inspects Dandepalli, Jannaram police stations

Ramagundam Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari asked police to maintain cordial relations with the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari inspects Dandepalli police station on Tuesday

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari asked police to maintain cordial relations with the people and to have a robust information system.

She along with Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police K Sudhir Ramnath inspected Jannaram and Dandepalli police stations on Tuesday.

Rajeshwari found out whether the staffers of the station had any challenges and their duties. She told the police to know about major crimes reported in the mandals.

She stressed the need to maintain cordial bonds with the locals and to have a strong information system. She asked about the progress of works relating to creation of new police stations in these two mandals.

The commissioner advised police officials to organize community outreach programmes in tribal habitations. She stated that policing would be strengthened in every village and steps were being taken to bring down crimes in the two stations.

She sought people of the two mandals to extend their cooperation to events conducted by the police and in controlling offences.

Mancherial ACP B Thirupathi Reddy, Luxettipet Inspector Krishna Reddy, Sub-Inspector Samba Murthy and Satheesh were present.