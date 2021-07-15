Mancherial receives copious rains; connectivity disrupted to several villages

Some streams were flooded by rainwater in Bheemini and Kannepalli mandals, hitting connectivity of certain villages in the two mandals.

By | Published: 12:04 am

Mancherial: Several parts of the district registered moderate rains on Wednesday, resulting in swelling of hilly streams and affecting connectivity of remote villages and disrupting normal life.

According to data available on the official website of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) the average rainfall of the district was assessed to be 40.7 mm. Hajipur mandal received the highest rainfall, followed by Dandepalli which saw 63 mm of rainfall. The district so far recorded 402 mm of rainfall as against the normal 332 mm, showing an excess by 21 percent.

Five villages were disconnected from the external world with a temporary bridge across a stream getting washed away following the downpours at Mulkalapet village in Vemanapalli mandal. Some streams were flooded by rainwater in Bheemini and Kannepalli mandals, hitting connectivity of certain villages in the two mandals.

As many as nine villages were isolated when a low-level bridge was submerged following the overflowing of waters from the revetment of Tutung irrigation tank at Edulabandam village in Kotapalli mandal. It was learned that the connectivity of many villages in Nennal, Jannaram and Dandepalli mandals was hit by the rains. The locals wanted authorities concerned to take steps to construct permanent structures across streams.

In the meantime, minor irrigation projects and tanks in different parts of the district had copious inflows following rains in upstream areas, cheering farmers. Rural folks and fishermen swarmed revetments of the tanks and streams for catching fish. A large number of fishermen and the general public flocked to an irrigation tank in Rampur village in Bheemini mandal to net the fish.