Mancherial RTA surpasses annual target for 2022-23

Mancherial RTA unit has registered an income of Rs 60.50 crore in the 2022-23 financial year as against the annual target of Rs 55.86 crore reflecting an achievement of 108 percent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

RTA Mancherial unit

Mancherial: The Regional Transport Authority’s (RTA) district unit has registered an income of Rs 60.50 crore in the 2022-23 financial year as against the annual target of Rs 55.86 crore by way of quarterly and life taxes, service and compounding fees, reflecting an achievement of 108 percent. It stood at the top fifth spot in the State.

The unit showed well in collecting quarterly tax and different fees, with Rs 13.27 crore being earned through quarterly taxes as against the target of Rs 10.23 crore, suggesting 129 percent of achievement. Registration, permit, fitness, driving license fees accounted for Rs 8.73 crore when compared to the target of Rs 6.50 crore, showing 134 percent of achievement.

The unit showed a poor show in the segment of user service charges and life tax. It collected Rs 1.96 crore by way of service charges for issuing registration certificates, driving license and other utilities as against the target of Rs 2.43 crore. It recorded life taxes worth Rs.33.58 crore when it comes to the target of Rs.34.86 crore, posting 96 percent of achievement.

Road Transport Officer L Kishtaiah attributed regular inspections and special drives to check violations of norms to the significant rise in revenues for the unit. Apart from vigilance, special teams were formed to conduct the drives to prevent driving without valid license, permits and overloading of goods by transport vehicles. The teams discharged duties round the clock. Motorists paid relevant taxes on time, he reasoned.

The unit saw revenue of Rs 45 crore as against the target of Rs 50 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal. The district has 2.60 lakh transport and non-transport vehicles, as per information available with the officials of the RTA.

