Mancherial School gives traditional touch to welcome students

The headmistress and teachers organised special programmes to familiarise the students to the ambience of the school.

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Mancherial: A school in Mancherial district centre gave a traditional touch to the reopening of the school by decorating the entrance of the institution with mango leaves and marigold flowers. Teachers and headmistress of the school gave a grand welcome to the pupils.

Ajmeera Sharada, headmistress, Zilla Parishad High School (Girls), said that they wanted to give a warm welcome to their students who were returning to the school after a gap of 10 months. “We wanted to express our happiness in uniting with the students by giving a traditional touch on the occasion. It’s a special moment for us,” she opined.

The headmistress and teachers organised special programmes to familiarise with the students to the ambience of the school. A few students displayed martial arts Karra Samu or Silambam for welcoming the pupils and for helping them to overcome the fear of attending classes in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. All the students were provided with face masks, she explained.

Akshita, a student of Class X at the institution, said that she was surprised to have been accorded a grand welcome by the teachers and headmistress. “We were a little nervous to return to the school after a long gap. But, the warm reception by the management of the school exhilarated us. We can happily attend classes daily from now onwards,” she opined.

As many as 166 students attended the classes out of the 350 pupils who voluntarily agreed to turn up for classes. They were practising physical distance while attending classes and having lunch. They were maintaining a distance of three feet when forming a queue line for the mid-meal provided by the government. They wore face masks and sanitised their hands with sanitisers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .