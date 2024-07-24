Mancherial: Students resort to umbrellas inside classrooms following ceiling leak

Students were forced to attend classes holding umbrellas following seepage of ceiling of their school at Kushnepalli village in Nennal mandal on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 07:06 PM

Students attend classes carrying umbrellas to prevent getting drenched from seepage of roof at Zilla Parishad High School at Kushnepalli village in Nennal mandal on Wednesday

Mancherial: Students were forced to attend classes holding umbrellas following seepage of ceiling of their school at Kushnepalli village in Nennal mandal on Wednesday. A photograph of the scene went viral on social media platforms.

Students from Class VIII were left with no option, but to attend classes holding umbrellas to prevent getting drenched. This was due to seepage of water caused by cracks that developed in the ceiling of the classroom. The village saw heavy rains adding to the woes of the students.

Locals said that the students were facing inconvenience due to leakage of water from the roof and insufficient classrooms. They requested officials to take steps to sanction additional classrooms to the school under the Amma Adarsha Pathashala scheme. Teachers and members of the school development committee echoed a similar opinion.

When asked, District Educational Officer Yadaiah said that steps were being taken to address the challenge of the school. An engineer was sent to the school to find out the cause of seepage and to fix the problem at the earliest. He stated that the school was in dilapidated condition and the seepage could be due to poor maintenance.