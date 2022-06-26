Mancherial: Two BJP leaders join Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Mancherial: Two senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shifted their loyalties towards the Congress, giving a jolt to the saffron outfit on Sunday.

Former labour minister and leader of the BJP Boda Janardhan joined the Congress in presence of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. He was not actively involved in the activities of the party f or quite a long time. He took the membership of the BJP when he was denied the ticket of the Congress in elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly in 2018.

Janardhan won from Chennur Assembly constituency by contesting on the ticket of Telugu Desam Party in the polls to erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1999. He had worked as the minister of the Labour department when NT Rama Rao was the chief minister of the State. He later deflected the party and joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, Ravi Srinivas of Kaghaznagar town and belonging to the BJP party quit the outfit and joined the Congress in Hyderabad. The leaders said that they were unhappy with anti-public policies of the BJP-led union government and shifted loyalties. They stated that prospects of the saffron party were bleak in the coming elections.